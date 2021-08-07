Home Top News Climate change at sea will “freeze” Europe and North America; Understand

Climate change at sea will "freeze" Europe and North America; Understand

Aug 07, 2021 0 Comments
A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change on Thursday (5) points out that the weak South Atlantic Reverse Circulation (AMOC), a set of currents that carry hot, salt water from the tropics to the north, sends cold water. At the bottom of the ocean, freezing temperatures could rise in Europe and North America, raising sea levels off the east coast of the United States and disrupting the monsoon that supplies water to much of the world.

Niklas Boers, a researcher at the Batstom Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, said in the survey that “the critical threshold is much closer than expected.”

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts in its 2019 “Special Report on a Different Climate at Sea and Cryosphere” that the “upward rotation of the South Atlantic” will weaken as the South Atlantic Ocean and cryosphere change.

“This is one of those things that should not happen, and we should do everything we can to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible. This is an organization we do not want to confuse,” Boers said.

It helps to better understand how close AMOC is already with an penetration point. The possibilities of being close to the penetration point of AMOC should motivate us enough to take counter-measures. The effects of the fall will be long lasting, “Lewke Caesar, a meteorologist at the University of Mannheim, told the Washington Post.

Scientists point out that the world is one degree warmer than it was before humans began burning fossil fuels. Summer heat wave in the Northern Hemisphere, frozen forests in Siberia, wildfires in California and Turkey and massive floods in countries such as China, Germany, Belgium, Uganda and India indicate that the Earth’s climate is unprecedented.

Ocean. Credit: Conspiracy Sedative /

Understanding AMOC

The South Atlantic inverted rotation is considered a major balancing act across the ocean. It starts in the tropics, where high temperatures increase not only seawater, but also the rate of salinity by increasing evaporation. The so-called Gulf Stream flows from the northeastern coast of the United States to Europe as hot, salty water.

When the current reaches the latitude it cools, adding density to the already salty water, and when it reaches Greenland it becomes dense enough to sink deeper. Thus, AMOC pushes other submerged waters south into Antarctica, where it mixes with other ocean currents as part of a global system called the “thermoline cycle”.

The global climate system depends on this cycle because it plays an important role in redistributing global warming and regulating weather conditions.

Earth
Earth credits:

AMOC’s shutdown has been catastrophic in the past

Studies show that at the end of the last ice age, 12,000 years ago, a large glacial lake in North America crossed an iceberg and fell into the freshwater Atlantic Ocean. As a result, the South Atlantic reversal cycle was disrupted and much of the Northern Hemisphere was affected for about 1,000 years – according to analyzes made in gas bubbles trapped in polar ice – by severe cold.

Plant Fossils and Antiquities Climate change marks the transformation of the Earth’s ecosystem at this time.

“This event is inherently pistol-like. It’s on or off,” said Peter de Monocle, president of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute.

