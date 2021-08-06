The United States destroyed Australia after playing for half an hour

That’s the terrifying thing about this team that belongs to the USA team. In a few moments, she could go from a combined basketball pudding and a 15-point delay … to the opponent’s total wreck. After the first half of the Olympic semi-final against Australia, the United States passed the second pass. Translation: A 32-10 in the 3rd quarter, a big win (97-78) and the destruction of the Boomers’ hopes is even more impressive.

A man’s team floats the United States as Australians threaten U.S. qualification for the final of the Olympics: Kevin Durant. When the Brooklyn Nets star dug into his comrades he cleverly and consistently isolated his team. “Kaddy” finished the game at 10/19 with 23 points and 9 rebounds, before sending the baton Devin Booker (Best difference of the match with 20 points and +30), Chris Middleton (11 points) and Jason Tottam (9 points), all engaged in climbing and then demonstration.

The Blues destroy Italy with a huge bottom

Grandma Mills (15 points) and Donte choice (14 points) put Australia on the right track in the first half. But the new Nets player and Rockets Point guard did nothing to stop the USA team’s anger. The Boomers will fight for the bronze against the losers in the semifinals between France and Slovenia scheduled for KST this Thursday at 1pm.

For the blues or the troop Luca TansikIn any case the task will be complicated. The team will no longer be formed with the same confidence that they lost against France in the group stage.

Les Blues will beat Spain and challenge Japan in the semifinals!