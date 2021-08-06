The pastor was accused of covering up sexual abuse

Australian pastor accused of concealing co-founder of one of the world’s largest churches Sexual assault His father is said to have done so in the 1970s. After years of interrogation, police charged Brian Houston, 67, with helping Hillsong find an evangelical church for failing to report attacks on a young boy.

Brian Houston, a leading figure in Pentecostalism Australia, Maintains relations with conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Frank, the father of a pastor who died in 2004, is accused of sexually abusing a seven-year-old boy while he was a pastor at Assemblies of God Church. In 2015, the Royal Commission of Inquiry informed Brian Houston of these allegations in 1999, but failed to report them to authorities. This led to the launch of a police investigation.

In the past, this pastor indirectly denied that his father had faced these charges and did not reprimand him at the victim’s request, he did not want to make things public or take the law into his own hands. Police.

“I strongly declare my innocence”

“I was shocked by these allegations and I have always shown transparency in this matter,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “I assert my innocence. I will defend myself against these accusations and I am glad to have the opportunity to set the record.” The Australian Prime Minister, who appeared at events organized by the Hillsang Church, admitted that he had known Brian Houston “for a long time”. In a statement, the head of state underlined that “this is a matter of police (skill)” and “inappropriate to comment.”

Police argued in court on Thursday that “the man knew about the sexual abuse of a young man in the 1970s and did not bring that information to court.”

Hilsang Church said in a statement that it was “disappointed” by the indictment, adding that the priest, who is serving a five – year sentence, was “eager to tarnish his name.”

Currently in 28 countries, it claims to have celebrities among its followers.

She even has a registration company of her own.