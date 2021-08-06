Home Sports NFL: Josh Allen breaks bank

NFL: Josh Allen breaks bank

The buffalo bills have granted Josh Allen a quarterback contract extension.

The ESPN Friday 25-year-old new deal is worth a total of $ 258 million, of which $ 150 million is guaranteed. Alan will earn $ 43 million a season, making him the second highest paid center in the NFL after Kansas mayor Patrick Mahomes.

Earlier this week, general manager Brandon Bean said he wanted to get acquainted with his player and his team’s first warm-up game in 2021. He can be said to have accomplished the purpose as the bills will be back on the field for the first time in August. 13, against lions in Detroit.

Allen is now under contract with the Buffalo Club until the end of the 2027 campaign because he will play under his new contract next season.

Quarterback has its best NFL times. In 16 games during the 2020 campaign, he completed 69.2% of the pass attempts to reach 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. The Wyoming Cowboys product amassed 421 yards and eight quick majors.

