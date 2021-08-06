Man jumps on the rails just minutes before crossing the subway and rescues wheelchair users (video)

The episode took place in a subway in New York, USA and went viral on social media
Edit
Cities – A viral video on social media shows a man jumping off a subway in New York to save a wheelchair user who fell in the United States. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon (4/7) and was recorded by journalist Lauren Menon.
In the pictures she filmed, the hero of the day appears, first moving the wheelchair out of the way and then managing to pull the victim. Frustrated with the proximity of the traffic, people on site rallied to help him. The two got off the tracks just seconds before crossing the tunnel. According to Menon, they are fine and do not hurt.
Read in full Metropolitan areas.
Subscribe to the channel Cortes247 Learn more:
Knowledge is free. Learn more. Follow us Telegraph
To you who came here, Thank you so much for evaluating our content. Unlike the corporate media, The Brazil247 It is TV247 They fund themselves through their own community of readers and audiences. You can support the TV 247 and Brazil 247 websites in different ways. See how brasil247.com/apoio