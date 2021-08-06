Man jumps on the rails just minutes before crossing the subway and rescues wheelchair users (video)

The episode took place in a subway in New York, USA and went viral on social media Edit

Cities – A viral video on social media shows a man jumping off a subway in New York to save a wheelchair user who fell in the United States. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon (4/7) and was recorded by journalist Lauren Menon.

In the pictures she filmed, the hero of the day appears, first moving the wheelchair out of the way and then managing to pull the victim. Frustrated with the proximity of the traffic, people on site rallied to help him. The two got off the tracks just seconds before crossing the tunnel. According to Menon, they are fine and do not hurt.

