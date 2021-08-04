Why do masks make us so beautiful?

We have been wearing masks for almost a year and a half They are no longer mandatory outside, For many people they have become just another filler. Studies like the University of Pennsylvania have already begun to appear, which say that covering the nose and mouth makes us more attractive. But does this make sense? What is the explanation?

Carme Gillan, vice president of the Department of Health and Psychological Psychology at the College of Psychology in Catalonia, explained in an interview with RAC1 to the world that a part of the face is a visual effect. Another person we don’t see.

When we do not see a part of the face, we do not think about the missing parts, but we directly imagine what it should look like overall.







Carme GillanClinical Psychologist





“Here both vision and the brain function,” the psychologist explains, “when we do not see a part of the face, we do not think about the missing parts, but we directly imagine how it should be together.”

We imagine the face as symmetrical as possible

A young man with a mask walks down the street. Getty Images / iStockPhoto

From the elements we see, such as the eyes or the hair, the whole image of the face is created following two laws: the law of continuity and the law of unity. The first is the completeness of the face, the experiences or familiar faces of each person – the second, the face tries to be as symmetrical as possible: “We create part of the face. Our own memory and symmetry are missing,” he pointed out.

So, the doctor explains, everyone looks differently according to their own memories, in most cases, “We imagine that if a person has a blind eye, the other parts of his face will be fat, but if you have sloping eyes we will end it with more oriental features.

We create the missing part of the face from our own memory and symmetry







Carme GillanClinical Psychologist





This visual effect is not exclusive to the mask, but when you meet someone from a videotape and then in person, it occurs all over the body. “You only see a part of the screen, you create its overall image: whether it is tall, short, fat or thin,” Gillan explains. A picture he often adds, does not match the original look.

Fear of removing the mask

Psychologist assures that many people now do not want to go without a mask because they feel insecure, in addition to the fear of being caught by Kovit. Gillan points out that this is often adolescents and young adults, an age when many body complexes appear, and that wearing a mask is “like a refuge”, especially at an age when it is “very important to be accepted.”





Read more

Rocio Carmona

Many of them like to hide problems like acne, the psychologist explains, warning that this part of the face does not sweat on the face and it is still believed.

Passengers on business flights, wearing medical masks Getty Images

On the contrary, the doctor claims that the masks have reduced the language development of children. The reason, he explains, is that “everything related to speech is perceived by the ear and through the eyes” because “language mixes with the emotions of the other” because the two elements that have not been together in the last few months are contagious.