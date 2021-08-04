The ethics commissioner concludes that Trudeau did not support his friend Tom Pitfield

OTTAWA – The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner has decided to hire a Liberal MP to hire a company run by an old friend of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mr. In a letter to Trudeau, Commissioner Mario Dion firmly believes that the Prime Minister was not involved in the Liberal Research Bureau’s decision to sign a contract with Data Sciences, owned by his old friend Tom Pitfield.

Accordingly, Mr. Mr Trudeau said there was no reason to believe that Mr Trudeau had acted in any way to misrepresent Pitfield’s personal interests. Dion concludes. The Commissioner of Ethics therefore considers that an inquiry into this matter is not guaranteed.

Conservative MP

NGP VAN, an American company, provides software used by the Liberal Party of Canada (PLC) to manage its campaign database. Mr. Pitfield’s company, Data Science, is the only Canadian provider of technical support for this American software.

The Liberal Party says a tight wall is being maintained between the two companies’ political services to the LBC and the services they provide to support MPs in their constituency work.

Since 2009 NGP Van has been helping Liberal MPs manage their block files. Dion mentions. He also recalled that the PLC decided in 2016 that additional data science services were needed as the size of the Liberal Federation increased. .

Mr. According to Dion, the documents show that the Liberal MPs’ payments for the services of the two companies are coordinated by the Liberal Research Bureau and the Secretary of the House of Commons Management Committee, the Department of Finance.

Mr. Trudeau is a responsible member of the Liberal Research Bureau, but Dion believes that the Prime Minister has delegated his powers to the Bureau’s Director General, including the power to contract with companies.

Tom Pitfield and Justin Trudeau’s childhood friends: Michael Pitfield, the chief’s father, is Clark and Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s cabinet secretary. Many years later, Tom Pitfield led all the digital activities for the Liberal Party of Canada in the last two elections. His wife, Anna Cain, was also president of LBC.

Conservatives cited the revelation that Liberal MPs were paying Data Sciences Inc. as another example of Justin Trudeau’s immorality.

“Being close to the Liberal Party in Ottawa these days definitely pays off,” Conservative leader Erin O’Toole told the House of Commons in June.

Doris convened an emergency public ethics committee meeting last month to investigate the issue, but Liberal members, who accused Doris of embarking on a witch hunt, thwarted efforts to launch an investigation.

Since then, however, Global News’ Erin O’Dool’s office has paid nearly $ 240,000 in tax-paid contracts to Tory relatives in the first six months of Erin O’Dool’s party presidency.

Liberal MP

“It shows again that Erin O’Dowl’s Conservatives will do anything to throw mud and distract themselves from their own internal problems,” Steven McKinnon said in a statement.

He also accused Erin O’Toole of being hypocritical, “catching many taxpayers financing contracts close to the Conservatives.”