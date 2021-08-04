Home Sports Philip Rivers back in the NFL?

Aug 04, 2021 0 Comments
The life of the quarterback Philip Rivers in the NFL may go on indefinitely. The man, who announced his retirement last January, pointed out that he would not say no to the team that asked him to wear his helmet and shoulder again at the end of the season.

“I’m going to be ready,” Rivers said in a daily interview. Los Angeles Times. However, I want to be clear: I do not predict that I will play in December or January. First, someone has to like me. Secondly, it should be good for me.

“But I do not completely rule out returning to the competition,” he continued.

The 2004 auction was drafted fourth overall, with Rivers playing 17 seasons in the NFL. He wore mainly San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers colors and then ended his career with the Indianapolis Golds in 2020.

Training in Indiana would be a logical place for a 39-year-old to lose Corson Vents service for 5 to 12 weeks. The Colts needed help quickly, however, and this was not in the Rivers’ plans.

During his career, the University of North Carolina product finished 64.9% of his masters for gains of 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns. Rivers ranks fifth in NFL history in both of these categories.

