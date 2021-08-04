Home Economy In the United States, more and more companies are forcing their employees to be vaccinated

In the United States, more and more companies are forcing their employees to be vaccinated

Aug 04, 2021 0 Comments
In the United States, more and more companies are forcing their employees to be vaccinated

Meat seller Tyson Foods, Netflix Studio & MGM, Silicon Valley Google and Facebook giants … The wave of announcements to vaccinate employees against Covid 19 is growing in the country.

Scattered in order. As the epidemic has re-emerged, US companies are forced to revise their plans. Food company Tyson Foods has recently announced “All employees in the United States need to be vaccinated against Covid 19”, Or 120,000 employees, report The Wall Street Journal.

“We did not take this decision lightly,” he said. Its general manager Tony King agrees in a message to staff that less than half of them are being vaccinated, he said. The company offers a $ 200 vaccination bonus to leading employees “Encouraged”. Way to identify “Increased tension between management and staff in strengthening measures to protect themselves from disease”.

The move by Tyson, America’s largest meat seller, follows a campaign launched by Morgan Stanley Bank a few weeks ago to ask its staff to be vaccinated before returning to work at its headquarters in New York. Those who cannot prove vaccine status will continue delivery. At the end of July, Google and Facebook were the first Silicon Valley companies to claim “All employees in their U.S. offices are vaccinated.”

The work forces the world to edit plans to return to the epidemic news office. “Shocked business leaders need to adapt to the rapidly changing environment due to delta variability”, Explains Washington Post. The “Wave of new activities” Its “These have intensified

[…]

READ  ASX to slip, Nasdaq closes above 11,000 for first time

You May Also Like

The ethics commissioner concludes that Trudeau did not support his friend Tom Pitfield

The ethics commissioner concludes that Trudeau did not support his friend Tom Pitfield

Agreement with Data Science Institute | Ethics Commissioner destroys Justin Trudeau

Agreement with Data Science Institute | Ethics Commissioner destroys Justin Trudeau

Walmart and Disney need to vaccinate their employees

Walmart and Disney need to vaccinate their employees

130 companies are restructuring the global minimum tax for large companies

130 companies are restructuring the global minimum tax for large companies

Bombardier: Public support under certain conditions, Vincent Maricel believes

Bombardier: Public support under certain conditions, Vincent Maricel believes

AXA, the first French company in the Fortune Global 500 rankings

AXA, the first French company in the Fortune Global 500 rankings

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *