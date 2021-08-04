In the United States, more and more companies are forcing their employees to be vaccinated

Meat seller Tyson Foods, Netflix Studio & MGM, Silicon Valley Google and Facebook giants … The wave of announcements to vaccinate employees against Covid 19 is growing in the country.

Scattered in order. As the epidemic has re-emerged, US companies are forced to revise their plans. Food company Tyson Foods has recently announced “All employees in the United States need to be vaccinated against Covid 19”, Or 120,000 employees, report The Wall Street Journal.

“We did not take this decision lightly,” he said. Its general manager Tony King agrees in a message to staff that less than half of them are being vaccinated, he said. The company offers a $ 200 vaccination bonus to leading employees “Encouraged”. Way to identify “Increased tension between management and staff in strengthening measures to protect themselves from disease”.

The move by Tyson, America’s largest meat seller, follows a campaign launched by Morgan Stanley Bank a few weeks ago to ask its staff to be vaccinated before returning to work at its headquarters in New York. Those who cannot prove vaccine status will continue delivery. At the end of July, Google and Facebook were the first Silicon Valley companies to claim “All employees in their U.S. offices are vaccinated.”

The work forces the world to edit plans to return to the epidemic news office. “Shocked business leaders need to adapt to the rapidly changing environment due to delta variability”, Explains Washington Post. The “Wave of new activities” Its “These have intensified

