This is the schedule of India v England Test series



New Delhi: The Indian team, which lost in the final of the ICC Test Championship, is ready for the Test series again. The five-match Test series starts on August 4. The first Test will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England. The Indian team is currently ranked second in the ICC rankings. The UK is in fourth place.

In England the competition is often hampered by rainy weather. The same thing happened in the final of the World Test Championship. The first Test of the India series against England is raining. The Met Office said it would rain on the third day of the competition. In the UK, on ​​the other hand, the calculation of rainfall is changing daily, so there is no chance of rain.

England and India have played a total of 126 Test matches so far. India have won 29 matches and England 48. 49 matches were drawn. 62 of these have been played in England. England have won 34 matches and India 7 matches. 21 matches were drawn.

Union of India- Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Setheshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Bandh (wicket-keeper), R.S. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Jaspreet Bhumra, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Viruthiman Saha (wicket keeper), Abhimanyu Eswaran, Suryakumar Yadav (yet) Join)

Reserve Players- Famous Krishna, Arjun Naqwaswala

England Joe Root (capt), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jose Butler, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Johnny Burstow, Dominic Base, Stuart Broad, Jack Crowley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, , Craig Overton

India-England Test match schedule