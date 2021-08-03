Home Economy Bombardier: Public support under certain conditions, Vincent Maricel believes

Bombardier: Public support under certain conditions, Vincent Maricel believes

Aug 03, 2021 0 Comments
Bombardier: Public support under certain conditions, Vincent Maricel believes

In response to Bombardier’s demand for new public support, Vincent Marisel, Solidarity Vice President for Rosemond, said such assistance should at least guarantee the creation and maintenance of jobs, including the executive salary and the state’s profit.

Bombardier is seeking new public support five years after receiving $ 1.7 billion in funding from Quebec and Ottawa. Journal of Montreal.

Bombardier’s big boss is optimistic about the future, but he’s determined to step down. If a company cannot guarantee work, why should we help with public funds, ”a member of the Quebec Solidarity said in a statement on Monday.

The Quebec aircraft manufacturer wants to develop an “ambitious” plan to make its aircraft less polluting Newspaper.

“Any public assistance must be subject to three minimum conditions: a guarantee of job creation and maintenance, a ceiling of executive salary and state participation in profits,” he said in response to the announcement.

Bombardier’s name has not been included in the list of companies in the aerospace sector that Ottawa and Quebec have announced nearly $ 700 million in financial aid.

The main beneficiaries of this support are Montreal CAE ($ 340 million) and Americans Bell Dextron ($ 275 million) and Brad & Whitney ($ 70 million), according to “The Journal de Montréal”.

READ  The Opel Tower Builder icon demands success at m 42 million more than the costs

You May Also Like

AXA, the first French company in the Fortune Global 500 rankings

AXA, the first French company in the Fortune Global 500 rankings

Acquisition under the Entrepreneurship Banner in the United States

Acquisition under the Entrepreneurship Banner in the United States

In Mayan, Zhou won a record deal with the US government

Carcazone. Jewelry: American Jennifer Wood captures the South

Carcazone. Jewelry: American Jennifer Wood captures the South

Nutrition: How farmers and scientists think about our food.

Nutrition: How farmers and scientists think about our food.

BFM Business

NASA’s selection of SpaceX for the lunar landing block is considered regulatory

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *