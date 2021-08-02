The C8 channel is creating controversy by making an anti-abortion film for August 16th

Essential

On August 16, the C8 channel will air the first part of the evening film “The Unplanned” anti-abortion film. The two actors responsible for preparing the voice overs for the channel’s trailers will be excluding themselves from the programming.

Broadcast in prime time on C8 on August 16, the American program “Unplanned” sends a strong message: the director of family planning has become an anti-abortion activist. Refers to a film funded by the Evangelical Protestant Church Are pure. In France, “voluntary abortion” is a punishable offense punishable by imprisonment and / or fine under Article L162-15 of the Public Health Code.

Internal controversy

Actors Chloé Sitbon and Guillaume Orsat, C8’s official voiceovers, refuse to promote the trailer after learning of the news. “We, Guilloom and I, have asked our employers not to use our voices and to find another solution for this trailer,” the actress explained on Twitter.

However C8 specifies In its description The film “caused controversy by accepting the views of anti-abortion activists.” Conservative American channel Fox News, meanwhile, has agreed to air the trailerUnplanned Released in 2019.