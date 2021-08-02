Home Science Steam was first discovered on one of Jupiter’s moons

Steam was first discovered on one of Jupiter’s moons

Aug 02, 2021 0 Comments
Steam was first discovered on one of Jupiter's moons

Science & Espace

A study confirms the presence of water vapor in the cone.

In 1610, Galileo discovered the four moons of Jupiter: Io, Europe, Callisto and Gonimet. Today, a new study has confirmed the presence of water vapor in the solar system’s largest moon, Conim. The results of this new study were recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Past and present data collected by NASA’s Hubble Telescope were observed. The results confirm two things. First, there is steam in the satellite’s atmosphere. Second, it would be the result of a direct transition from ice to gas on its surface.

“These results suggest that vapor actually exists in the atmosphere of icy bodies in the outer solar system,” said Lawrence Roth, lead author of the study, via Space.com. “Ganymede is believed to be the home of vast oceans covering a larger area than Earth. It is possible that the oceans are a hundred kilometers below the lunar surface.

A lot of such innovation is dreamy. Because water is often synonymous with life. Who knows, it might be like that in Ganymede.

READ  There was an earlier universe before the Big Bang, and it can still be seen today

You May Also Like

Les JO de Tokyo 2021 se déroulent sous un soleil de plomb. © lazyllama, Adobe Stock

Which athlete is most likely to burn in the sun during the Olympics?

L’ambition du projet Galileo est d’étudier les phénomènes aérospatiaux non identifiés (Pan) dans l’espoir de répondre à LA question : sommes-nous seuls dans l’Univers ? © IgorZh, Adobe Stock

The Galileo project explores technologically extraterrestrial civilizations

“Women can’t do math or science” is a misconception. The role of men and women in experiments to improve the “gap” improved.

“Women can’t do math or science” is a misconception. The role of men and women in experiments to improve the “gap” improved.

This mini particle accelerator delivers small lasers with great promise

This mini particle accelerator delivers small lasers with great promise

New Venice: New cold record recorded by Aurora Weather Station

New Venice: New cold record recorded by Aurora Weather Station

The Starliner test flight was postponed after the Russian block diverted the ISS

The Starliner test flight was postponed after the Russian block diverted the ISS

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *