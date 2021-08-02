Sean Benn refuses to resume shooting for his series until all teams have been vaccinated

It is no longer a secret that American actor Sean Benn is starring in the new series Gaslit It will focus on the popular Watergate candle. A show that many fans of the actor have been waiting impatiently for … but now, filming may take a little longer than expected! The reason? According to DeadlineThe famous actor refuses to go to the set until all the team members have been vaccinated. The decision of the 60-year-old to come after a temporary agreement on compulsory vaccination was passed by several Hollywood companies. All employees in Contract A – actors and those who work close to the cast – should be vaccinated. However, Sean Benn obviously wants this rule to apply to all areas.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Sean Benn has been particularly involved in the fight against Covid 19. Through its foundation The main answerThe latter has set up a free screening program for the most disadvantaged, especially in Chicago and Los Angeles. At the same time, the American actor and producer arranged food deliveries for families affected by the economic crisis.

Lisa Cian