Thousands of protesters rallied in cities across Brazil on Sunday in support of President Jair Bolsanaro and against the electronic voting system that has been in place since 1996.

In Rio de Janeiro, about 3,000 people marched on the famous Copacabana beach, most without masks and wearing yellow and green, the colors of the Brazilian flag.

“What we want is for the votes to be recounted in public, for greater transparency, because there were already suspicions of fraud,” Ronaldo Calvaconde, 46, told the AFP in Rio.

President Bolsanaro, who is targeting re-election in 2022, has not called for a return to voting by paper ballot, but by printing a receipt after each ballot in the electronic ballot box so that votes can be physically recounted.

Protesters gather in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 21 August 2021 to support President Jair Bolsanaro © Nelson Almeida

Compete as a result of failure?

According to analysts, if the far-right leader fails, he, like former US President Donald Trump, is an ardent fan.

President Bolzano did not take part directly in the morning rally of several thousand people in Brasilia, but delivered a speech via video conference, reiterating that he would not accept “clean and undemocratic” elections. He added that “I will do anything” to implement the printing of paper receipts for electronic voting. In the afternoon, he addressed thousands of protesters gathered in the country’s largest city, Sao Paulo.

“The will of the people must prevail. After this demonstration, I hope it will be done in Brasilia,” he declared, printing paper receipts for electronic ballot papers for the scheduled vote on Thursday in the Legislative Plan delegation.

Demonstrations demanding the removal of Bolzano

Last Thursday, during his weekly live show on Facebook, he announced for more than two hours that he had cheated during the last two presidential elections, specifically estimating that he should have been selected in the first round in 2018.

But he did not submit any evidence, while the Electoral Tribunal (TSE) confirms that the current system is completely transparent and never abuses. Three weeks ago, Jair Bolzano raised an outcry that had already cast doubt on the implementation of the 2022 referendum.

He called TSE President Luis Roberto Barroso “stupid” and said he would vote for “risks dealing with the past” instead of printing paper receipts.

Last weekend, tens of thousands of people in Brazil demonstrated demanding the removal of President Bolzano, who was widely criticized for managing the Covit-19 epidemic, which has killed more than 550,000 people in the country.