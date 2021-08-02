Nicaragua | The European Union has banned the wife and son of President Ortega

(Brussels) The European Union on Monday held the son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo and six other key figures in the regime responsible for “serious human rights abuses”. This is a Central American country.

“The detention of a possible seventh presidential candidate last weekend sadly illustrates the extent of repression in Nicaragua and presents a bad picture for the next election,” the EU report said.

“Prohibited activities now apply to a total of 14 people” Gold and transport have been banned and assets in the EU have been frozen, the report said.

“EU citizens and businesses are barred from accessing funding for them,” the text emphasizes.

One of the key figures in the approval was President Ordega’s Economic Adviser, Byrdo Ars Castano, Speaker of the National Assembly, Gustavo Eduardo Boras Cordes, Supreme Court President Alba Los Ramos Vanegas, Attorney General, Ana Julia Guido Ochoa. And two police officers.

Juan Carlos, son of Daniel Ortega, is the leader of the May 4 Sandinista movement and runs Canal 8, one of the country’s leading television channels.

The new sanctions were announced in early July by Spaniard Joseph Borel, head of European diplomacy.

“Nicaragua has entered a cycle of repression against the opposition ahead of the presidential election,” he lamented before the European Parliament session in Strasbourg.

The last European sanctions against the regime of Daniel Ortega since May 2020.

Daniel Ortega, a former guerrilla who already led the country from 1979 to 1990, returned to power in 2007 with the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN, left) and remained there after two re-elections. His opponents believe he will run for a fourth term in the November 7 vote.