“Women can’t do math or science” is a misconception. The role of men and women in experiments to improve the “gap” improved.

“Women can’t do math or science.” The Cabinet Office has produced the first enlightenment book for school teachers in an effort to dispel such insensitive beliefs and prejudices. On the 21st, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology sent an administrative liaison to the Board of Administrative Education, and this handbook was specifically known for teacher training. (Nozomi Masui)

Factors that reduce girls’ motivation to learn

An example of looking for progress is when the teacher hands out experiments for boys and records for girls, which are part of the natural roles in science classes (see description). The manual points out that by admitting this situation, even if the teacher is unconscious, “as a result of boy-centered class management, it becomes difficult to motivate girls to learn for themselves.”

Praising a student who got good marks in the exam, he said, “I’m a girl, but I can do math and science, which is amazing.” Instead of praising an individual student, evaluating them based on characteristics such as being a woman, “Studies show that so-called women reduce motivation for the subject.”

The pamphlet “Creating Classes for Science and Mathematics subjects includes the perspective of gender equality — mainly in junior high school-“. According to the manual, Japanese women score more or less than boys in science and math by the age of 15, but score higher than men and women in other countries. On the other hand, the proportion of female researchers in the field of science and technology is 16.9%, which is lower than in Britain, the United States, France, Germany and South Korea.

A cabinet office official said, “Adults, such as teachers and parents, need to first look at hypnotic beliefs.” Yumi Inada, a professor at the University of Nippon Sports Science (Science Education) who advised on the creation of the manual, said, “The role of men and women is not adjusted for men and women. Men and women can change experiments and activities and records in separate groups. You can increase your interest in science and expand your options.”