Home Sports Kevin Love badly avenges Kyrie Irving, LeBron reacts!

Kevin Love badly avenges Kyrie Irving, LeBron reacts!

Aug 01, 2021 0 Comments
Le Big 3 des Brooklyn Nets, composé de Kevin Durant, James Harden et Kyrie Irving, ferait bien de s'inspirer de celui des Cleveland Cavaliers, qu'il formait avec Kevin Love et LeBron James

Gregory Shamus / Streeter Lecca

Under somewhat subtle circumstances at this time, Kevin Love knew he could count on the support of his brothers. However, while talking about them, the big man insulted Kyrie Irving … which obviously didn’t bother LeBron James much!


Bad time for Kevin to fall in love. Following a tough season in the NBA, the strong wing experience turned into a nightmare when he thought of repeating icing with the USA. Not physically, he only played (and was disappointed) a few minutes before being eliminated from the finals a few days before the Olympics Jawale McKee.

As if that weren’t enough, the Cavs player had to face a public wave from American Federation President Jerry Colonzalo. Following the chapter, The administrator simply kicked Love, If we relied on this tweet, who would have relied on the support of his relatives in the field:

I love my brothers LeBron, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson, Sonning Fry and Richard Jefferson.

Not a great presenter? That is obvious Kyrie Irving, Excluded from this fraternity of the 2016 Caves Champions. LeBron James, who responded to the money, was not surprised:

It’s us or them. I chose the United States. I Love You Champion

Apparently, King was no more upset than that by the absence of Uncle Drew. Keep in mind that the relationship between the two men was very chaotic after Irving’s trade claim in 2017. After many years of cold, Kyrie kept things straight and apologized to LeBron over the phone … before starting to criticize him in public.

James seems to have done enough yo-yoing with his ex donkey and now it is a good relationship nurtured by the former magical couple. For example, affectionately named names, they still have an active group conversation today, are a sign of the unchanging bond that binds them together.

By his demeanor, Kyrie Irving seems to have been clearly set aside from the legendary group of 2016, which has earned him one of the most beautiful rings in history. Then, he can only blame himself …

READ  Werner's Leipzig inflicts further distress on local teams in Bundesliga return

You May Also Like

Bill Belichick (Patriots): "Game (Newton) is our starter"

Bill Belichick (Patriots): “Game (Newton) is our starter”

Tyler Glasno Tommy John is about to have surgery

Tyler Glasno Tommy John is about to have surgery

Les superstars Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kemba Walker, Bam Adebayo et Donovan Mitchell lors du All-Star Game NBA 2020

Big business in the All-Star view in the East?

MLP: Summary of Wednesday's games in the American League, including the Jays doubles schedule

MLP: Summary of Wednesday’s games in the American League, including the Jays doubles schedule

MLP: The Yankees get Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs

MLP: The Yankees get Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs

Team USA aspires for a good lead | NBA

Team USA aspires for a good lead | NBA

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *