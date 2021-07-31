Home Technology Google promotes data privacy and security for Android devices

Google promotes data privacy and security for Android devices

Jul 31, 2021 0 Comments

Reuters

Google has announced that it will follow new policies with the Google Play App Store to improve the data privacy of Android users.

The company recently said on its official website, “We are working closely with software developers to maintain the Google Play Store as a safe and trusted place for billions of users around the world to download, so we are creating a new security section to improve the privacy of users’ data in the Store.”

According to Google, applications that will be allowed to be manipulated through the Google Play Store in the future will be transparent enough to notify users of data, and their developers will be required to notify users of multiple points, including:

read more

New features in Dictoc may be of interest to many users

Indicates whether the app follows certain security policies, such as data encryption.

Announcing whether the application adheres to the “Family Safety” policy is what some parents use to control the quality of their children’s reach.

– Gives users the freedom to choose to share data through the app.

– The application allows users to delete data if they decide to uninstall the application.

Google is expected to begin adopting new policies regarding its online application store from next year, after collaborating with application developers and announcing all the conditions necessary to promote their products through the store.

Source: 3 News

READ  Get ready to cool down on Dragon Spine - PlayStation. Blog

You May Also Like

With Steps, Download Minecraft for Android, PC and iPhone for free in 3 minutes

With Steps, Download Minecraft for Android, PC and iPhone for free in 3 minutes

Tesla to compensate Model S owners for temporarily reducing maximum battery voltage

Tesla to compensate Model S owners for temporarily reducing maximum battery voltage

newborn-baby

Newborn in Israel with a fetus in the womb: A Rare Scientific News | Malayalam Technology News

The future of small businesses for distributions

The future of small businesses for distributions

Hawaii director of self-driving cars fired after saying "Tesla is killing people"

Hawaii director of self-driving cars fired after saying “Tesla is killing people”

You are downloading a new gadget: Make sure you do not endanger yourself?

You are downloading a new gadget: Make sure you do not endanger yourself?

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *