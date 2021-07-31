Home Top News Drones specially developed to fight wildfires

Jul 31, 2021 0 Comments
While the fire is currently raging in western America, southern Turkey and southern Sicily, the Canadian company that specializes in space, Pegasus Imagery (Villeneuve), is providing a specially designed drone to deal with it, the report said. Radio Canada. Far from the “toy”, the device measures over 3.50 meters and includes sensors, radars and artificial intelligence that allow it to transmit high definition videos and maps almost in real time.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

