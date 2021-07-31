Drones specially developed to fight wildfires

While the fire is currently raging in western America, southern Turkey and southern Sicily, the Canadian company that specializes in space, Pegasus Imagery (Villeneuve), is providing a specially designed drone to deal with it, the report said. Radio Canada. Far from the “toy”, the device measures over 3.50 meters and includes sensors, radars and artificial intelligence that allow it to transmit high definition videos and maps almost in real time.

But its greatest strength is its autonomy: it can last up to ten hours on a plane, which is three times more than most helicopters with full tanks. This is higher than the average flight time of drones, which is about half an hour.

Pegasus Imagery founder Cole Rosentreter told Radio Canada: For example if you can monitor a fire all night, you do not understand where the edge of the fire is and where the hot spots are. Now you can see where the behavior of the fire is. All night “. According to him, it is easy to predict the path and behavior of fire.

According to the Canadian media, this technology has already been demonstrated in the spread of the fire in the Parkland account, in an area of ​​22,000 hectares west of Tomahawk in May. Pegasus took hot pictures, which allowed firefighters to “assess the perimeter and identify hot spots day and night.” According to Cole Rosentretter, “daylight should be a few hours before the evolution of fire” because the discovery of hotspots helped ground teams control fires.