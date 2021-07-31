“Call my agent!” For Hollywood life

At one point in the epidemic, between the launch of “Dead Lasso” last August and the launch of “Bridgeton” in December, you may have stumbled upon Netflix French imports. “Call my agent!” (“Dix Power Scent” in French), a sweet but ridiculous transmission from the global entertainment complex, viewed through the lens of the Paris Talent Company, where agents are often kind and compassionate cinema lovers. customers. If so, you are one of the millions discovered Camille ForestThe French actress, played by Andrea Martell, is a tough guy with green eyes trying to keep his company afloat as his personal life crashes. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes, however; Money theft, “” Parasite “Director ‘Subtitle’ Breaks Inch High Barrier, Bong Jun Ho, Mentioned during his speech at the Golden Globes 2020. “Call my agent!” Has produced spinoffs in Great Britain, Quebec and Turkey. Now Andrea Martel is talking about an independent film that travels to New York. But, 42, which includes the jungle, theater and sketch comedy, “Call My Agent!” She came to the United States while in prison in Paris with her husband and two young children. She was just as pathetic as us.

“I was so worried about the infection, I was a little paralyzed,” he said in a recent video call in the forest English. “I wanted to be creative, but I didn’t. I felt like I would never work again. I was scared.” “Now you tell me, in times of epidemics call everyone ‘my agent!” I was miles away, imagining I was buried alive, “she said with a horrible laugh. READ In the United States, the number of children born with syphilis has quadrupled in five years

He was conducting this interview in the woods in a car on his way home from a costume match for the Cannes Film Festival. (No “Call my agent!” Juliette Pinochet Badly put at the end of Season 2.) New movie in the jungle ”More water”, In which she plays Virginia, an active actress and single mother, guided by Matt Damon’s sad father Marcey through a miscarriage trip, often with positive reviews. Manohla Turkis called it “electricity” in the New York Times. Vanity Fair called his performance “Glossy and sexy.” But that moment in the car was much less glamorous. Her 6-year-old daughter was sleeping soundly with her head on her mother’s lap. When he got out of the car and was on his way to work he was able to see the line he was doing so many tasks, a pink taffeta beanbag in one hand, his video call in the other hand, a bright Paris sky behind – project. She paused for a moment to put her daughter to bed before continuing the conversation on the floor in her bathroom and asked her not to go too far with the compromise she had made with her baby. Then her husband came to Benjamin’s house. “Father is here!” She shouted. “Virginie has to handle the situation herself. “

After a minor role in “Alliance” with Brad Pitt in 2016, “Stillwater” marks the jungle’s biggest introduction to American audiences to date. Perhaps this is the role that will allow it to move from the officially revealing French actress to a global sensation. Later this year, she plays Paola Francis in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver as Mr Riccio Gucci’s (driver) girlfriend. He is set to resume his role as Holin, a top member of the BBC’s Twelve Assassination Organization. Kill Eve. « READ Meghan Markle suggests returning to the U.S. after a ten years absent was 'just devastating' The international community woke up to the beauty of the jungle before we were all trapped at home in the United States. “Call my agent!” Appearing on British television, Jungle discovered that the show had found an audience throughout the channel. It was 2019 and he was attending with his own French agent at a casting director’s ceremony in Kilkenny, Ireland. Suddenly she was the center of attention. They say, ‘Oh, can I take a selfie with you? I said, “What? You’re James Bond’s casting director.” She laughed. This trip and another trip to London led him to meet the producers of “Gucci” and “Killing Eve”.