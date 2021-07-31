At least 40 people have been injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Peru

(Lima) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the northern coast of Peru on Friday, injuring more than 40 people, including three “except damaged houses,” officials said.

The epicenter was reported at 12:10 pm (5:10 pm GMT), with its epicenter at a depth of 36 km, 12 km west of Sullana, near the Ecuadorian border, according to the National Institute of Geophysics.

“More than 40 people have been injured so far in the 6.1-magnitude quake,” said Jose Nizama, Pura’s health director.

The quake damaged about 187 houses and at least four temples, according to the Civil Defense.

Built in 1588 and declared a historic monument, the cathedral’s facade in the town of Piura is slightly damaged, Antina said.

Pedro Castillo, who took office as president on Wednesday, traveled with his prime minister, Guido Belido, to the area to raise aid for the two affected cities of Sullana and Piura.

As an official, we help coordinate the immediate actions needed by the people of the North. Our priority is to protect the unity of all citizens, ”the new head of state tweeted.

The Navy’s Irrigation and Navigation Direction rejected the tsunami risk.

Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Peru, about 100 earthquakes a year can be seen by humans.