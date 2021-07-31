Home Top News Amazon, Google London research on fake ideas

Amazon, Google London research on fake ideas

Jul 31, 2021 0 Comments
Le géant des achats en ligne dit collaborer avec la CMA dans ses recherches.

The British Competition Commission (CMA) has launched a formal investigation against digital companies Google and Amazon to find out if they have violated consumer protection laws by not hunting down fake reviews on their site. An informal CMA investigation of more than a year has led to fears that both US groups are too lenient in hunting down product reviews.Misleading or misleading.

Also read:Advertising: EU explores Google

«Incorrect or misleading product reviews can affect a company’s ratings or the way they appearIn consumer search engines, CMA argues. “It is important that these technology sites take responsibility, and we are prepared to take action when we believe they are not adequate.», Warns CMA.

The British rival policeman is already investigating Google, fearing that planned changes to its Chrome browser will strengthen its dominance in online advertising. “In order to help gain the trust of consumers, we dedicate significant resources to prevent the appearance of false or paid reviews in our store.Online, Amazon promised in a statement.

The online shopping company says it is cooperating with CMA in its research and observes that no concrete allegations have been made against its operations for violating the law. Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment from AFP. American Internet giants such as Facebook, Amazon and Google, meanwhile, are under constant scrutiny for abusing dominance in the US and Europe.

READ  France is set to play 3 rugby Tests in Australia in July

You May Also Like

Euro: Nineteen, London final before being transferred to Paris

Euro: Nineteen, London final before being transferred to Paris

Brisbane Purification for three days

Brisbane Purification for three days

At least 40 people have been injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Peru

At least 40 people have been injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Peru

Drones specially developed to fight wildfires

Drones specially developed to fight wildfires

Un panneau Underground à Londres

London: Final talks are underway to avoid metro strikes

Australia and Sweden qualified for the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic women's tournament

Australia and Sweden qualified for the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic women’s tournament

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *