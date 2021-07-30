The newspaper reports that Trump has pressured the US judiciary to accuse the election of corruption

The then President United States , Donald Trump , Pressing the U.S. judiciary late last year to declare the election “corrupt,” although there were no widespread fraud cases, this Friday (30) the newspaper “The New York Times” revealed.

Trump’s intention is to use this statement, along with his allies in Congress, to try to undo the defeat caused by the current U.S. president. Joe Biden. The newspaper claims to have released the information based on documents provided to lawmakers and obtained by journalist Katie Penner.

The judiciary provided the documents Home Oversight and Reform Commission examines Trump administration’s efforts to manipulate election results.

During a phone call on December 27, 2020, Jeffrey A., then-interim Attorney General, was charged in connection with the Trump election interim charge. Rosen and his deputy Richard b. (See below).

In the United States, the Attorney General has the same characteristics as the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Republic of Brazil.

According to the newspaper, Donok warned that the judiciary does not have the power to change the outcome of an election.. Trump responded that he did not expect this, and according to the notes, the deputy attorney general recalled the conversation, but said:

The deputy attorney general wrote a brief summary of Trump’s response: “Suffice it to say that the election was rigged, leaving the rest to me and the R congressmen.” R stands for Republican.

There is no evidence of fraud

Said Bar “Investigations by federal prosecutors and FBI agents have found no evidence of widespread electoral fraud that could alter the outcome of the election.”.

The head of the U.S. Department of Justice says there is no evidence of electoral fraud

Barr resigned a few days after the report and before Trump’s phone call. He left Jeffrey Rosen, who held that position on an interim basis until the end of the government, on January 20 this year. Invasion of Trump supporters for Capitol.

John Schaefer was 2 out of 2 Donald Trump supporters during the Capitol test. – Photo: Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP John Schaefer among Donald Trump supporters during the Capitol invasion. – Photo: Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

“Demands are an extraordinary example of presidential intervention in an organization that is generally independent of the White House,” NYT writes. “In Trump’s last weeks, they are the latest example of a broader campaign to represent the election.”

The then US president refused to concede defeat in the election Biden said he “won the election because of fraud.”. Trump sought to reverse his defeat in several states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, calling them “corrupt elections.”.

In its investigation into the elections, the US Justice Department found:

In Michigan, the error rate was 0.0063%, not the 68% Trump said;

There is no evidence that the conspiracy theory that an officer in Pennsylvania tampered with the ballot is true;

After reviewing a video and interviewing witnesses, the department found no evidence of electoral fraud in Fulton County, Georgia.

“In these handwritten notes, President Trump directly instructed our country’s top law enforcement agency to take action to thwart a free and fair election in his country’s final assembly elections,” said Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat. Reform Committee.