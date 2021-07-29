Mburkut. Open Cinema: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Mob Borgud Townhall hosts the third movie night on Thursday, August 5 from 9:30 pm at “Arenas to Poscart”. Display: British-American biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ co-produced and directed by Brian Singer, released in 2018.

It shows the extraordinary fate of the group queen and their iconic singer Freddie Mercury. Farouk Pulsara, an Parsi immigrant, is an art student and a porter at London Heathrow Airport. One evening, in a small nightclub, he discovered the rock band Smile on stage, followed by guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and singer-bassist Tim Stauffel. The latter informs the other two that he has decided to join another group, which seems very hopeful to him. After the concert, Farouk introduces himself to Brian May and Roger Taylor, who later regret it. They do not take this odd-looking young man seriously, and then dental student Roger Taylor even smiles with his strange teeth, but Farouk demonstrates their singing skills, which makes them change their mind. After a hesitant start, they were joined by fascist John Deacon. The group renamed themselves Queen, while Farouk, despite his father’s reluctance, chose Freddie Mercury as their new name. The group began to stand alone, especially with Freddie’s stage performances, who married Mary Austin, a clothing retailer he had been watching for months, and who helped him create his stage costumes …