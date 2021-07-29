Lonian. Will his children, who are stranded in London, visit their families this summer?

The Trekor Check out my messages

Follow this medium

In London, Julie Loren and her children are impatiently waiting for the green light to go to Brittany. (© DR: Julie Lauren)

« It was a big disappointment for my kids who didn’t see their family this summer », Lamonds Julie Leron. Age 45, educated Lonian Has lived in London for 23 years now: He is an airline assistant on English trains.

At the age of twenty-three, he took advantage of the summer to return to his native Brittany with his family. Except this year, the health restrictions between France and the UK may be right on the back foot …

10 days of isolation

Questionably, a period imposed by the English government.

“Since July 19, health rules have been relaxed. But travel between the two countries requires 10 days of mandatory isolation. We invite you every day to check that you are well packed ”. Julie LorenFrench living in London

Julie Lauren could not add this delay to her leave. Results: The relentless wait to relax the rules that could have been in place in August.

Meet with family

It started on Friday, July 23, in the hope of getting a gesture from the government in the coming days Online Petition.

“There are already small cuts in some specific cases. I want all French foreigners to have something specific so we can finally return home. Some have not seen their families for 2 years.” Julie Leron

TO Trooperton, Julie Loren’s father is waiting for her and her children. Grandparents, cousins, uncles and aunts all hope that the government will soon give up the position in order to allow an essential summer reunion after such a difficult year …

Was this article helpful to you? Know that you can follow Le Trego in space My message . With one click, after registering, you will see all the news of your favorite cities and brands.