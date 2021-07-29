Ignoring Chinese Communist Party warning that British aircraft carriers are entering the South China Sea (photos) | Chengrang aircraft carrier | Queen Elizabeth | South China Sea | Europe



The Merlin helicopter landed on Queen Elizabeth. (Image source: British Ministry of Defense / CC BY 2.0)

[ஜூலை 28, 2021 அன்று சீனா செய்திகளைப் பாருங்கள்](See compiled by Chinese correspondent Cheng Rong) UK Aircraft bearing His career strike committee, has entered, China demands sovereignty over the region. The aircraft carrier and its submarine were in Singapore before entering the South China Sea.

According to a July 27 report in the UK Defense Magazine, China claims about 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory and condemns the presence of foreign warships there as a source of tension in the region.

China said its claim to the maritime area was based on the so-called “conference of maritime law” and the “nine-line.” The route is 2,000 kilometers from mainland China and is more than halfway across the sea. However, at a historic conclusion in 2016, the International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled that some of China’s claims in the water were invalid. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia often run free navigation (or FONOPs) to challenge Washington’s so-called “coastal nations.”

The United States and the United Kingdom have in the past provoked China by imposing free navigation operations in the South China Sea.

Earlier this month, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb (Dominic Robb) told MPs after discussing a British warship’s voyage through Ukraine territory claimed by Russia, “We are absolutely right to exercise and protect our rights.” Ukrainian regional watersSouth China SeaThat’s all there is to it. ”

On the 26th, the ships of the British Air Carrier Strike Group conducted an exercise with the Navy of the Republic of Singapore.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, “This exercise is aimed at improving mobility and coordination between the two navies, and is based on the deep and long-standing defense partnership between the United Kingdom and Singapore, the Fifth Royal Navy United Kingdom. ”

According to the Ministry of National Defense, 8 ships took part in the exercise on the 26th:Queen ElizabethAircraft carrier; British Royal Navy Kent (HMS Kent), 23 class anti-submarine warship; HNLMS Evertson, seven provincial warships (Royal Dutch Navy); USS The Sullivan (USS The Sullivan), Arry-per gram-class destroyer (US Navy); RFA Tightspring, Fast Fleet Tanker; RSS Treadnote-Glass Frigate (Singapore Navy); RSS Unity-Class Literary Mission Ship (Singapore Navy), RSS Resolution Endurance-Class Landing Ship (Navy of the Republic of Singapore).

What last happened to a British ship via the South China Sea?

In 2018, the attack ship HMS Albion was challenged by a Chinese ship and two helicopters during navigation freedom in the South China Sea. Local media reported that both sides were quiet during the meeting. Despite Chinese protests, the Royal Navy’s assault ships continued to sail.

A wonderful and busy time, we have now passed through the Straits of Malacca. We sailed with the ships of the Royal Malaysian Navy dtldm_rasmi And with the Naval Republic of Singapore indmindefsg Got some great group photos! 📷 ⚓KUKinMalaysia ுக Yukinsingpur # CSG21 pic.twitter.com/19D2TTMysb – HMS Queen Elizabeth (@HMSQNLZ) July 27, 2021

What is the British aircraft carrier strike committee doing?

The deployment of the Queen Elizabeth 21st Aircraft Carrier Assault Squadron (CSG21) was the first of its kind. The aircraft carrier strike team includes aircraft carriers of the U.S. Navy, Dutch Navy and U.S. Navy, as well as the Royal Air Force’s 617th Brigade, 820 Navy Air Force, 815 Navy Air Force and 845 Navy aircraft. Troops.

The Royal Navy says a British aircraft carrier strike will travel to one-fifth of the world’s countries. Under the leadership of Queen Elizabeth, the strike team will travel to 40 countries, including India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore, and send 26,000 nautical miles.

“In the Pacific, ships from the Barsama Lima exercise are participating in the Bersama Lima exercise to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the joint defense agreement of the five nations between Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The first stop with Queen Elizabeth and the destroyer with diamonds; The MS Richmond and Kent warship; an Astuart-class submarine to support the submarine; and the Royal Navy’s support ships RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tide.

“There will be 617 Dawn Flight and 211st Fighter Fighter F-35 jets; more than 30 aircraft from the 815 Navy Air Force, including Wild Gate helicopters and 820 and Merlin helicopters, 845 Navy Air Force, Royal 42nd Commando. Marines will also be sent with the aircraft carrier.The Dutch warship Everson and the American Orly-Burke-class destroyer Sullivan are also part of the strike team.

Queen Elizabeth and her carrier strike team will also conduct anti-diving exercises in the Pacific.

Source: Look at China

