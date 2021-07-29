How and when to view Virtual Crunchroll Expo 2021 in Latin America

Since coming to Latin America, Crisp One of the most popular sites among anime fans. On its list it has hundreds of options for visitors who like this genre, up to such a classic You Ki-Oh! How could this be for recent premieres Strange taxi Or the next series Fena: Pirate Princess. The truth is, the list is huge and the functionality of the site is very good.

This is the success of the service, titled the new version of the televised exhibition in the coming days Crunchroll Virtual 2021, Which brings together the global anime community to celebrate the incredible art of the genre through panels, premieres, concerts and more. This event, which is very important for the fans, will have four live stages for three days, and in the Video on Demand section, you can see some panels around the clock.

When will the Virtual Crunchroll Expo 2021 take place?

To view the event, users can register V-CRX Free by entering expo.crunchyroll.com. The Expo Crunchroll Virtual Will air in three days August 5 to 7. It will be available in the Video on Demand section from the start of the event on Thursday 5th August to Monday 9th August.

+ Programming of Virtual Crunchroll Expo 2021

The series will be presented as part of the virtual experience of the Virtual Crunchroll Expo Digital Conference, which will allow fans to enjoy and explore the new Crunchy City. Additionally, panels and content are available in Spanish specials for Latin America. This includes world premieres such as the original animated series. சாகுகன், Restaurant to Another World2 And the new OVA for the original crunchroll Tonikawa: மேல் SNS ளுக்காக for you over the moon !.

Big screen anime in Latin America

There will be a special section on animated cinema for the region. Through the history of big screen animation in Latin America, it will be a kind of journey from the first products to the current and future ones. More specifically, it is available in the Video on Demand section.

Coupe Gospel Crunchroll-Him

This version will bring back Coupe Gospel Crunchroll-Hym, Which includes 41 finalists from 7 different countries including Australia, Brazil, Japan, Trinidad and many more, all competing for first place.

Curved Series:

Tonicawa: Over the Moon for You (Heb. 4)

Konosuba – God bless you in this wonderful world! (S02 Ep. 10)

To your eternity (Heb. 1)

Tokyo Avengers (Ep. 3)

Mob Psycho 100 (Ep. 8)

Recovers a Junkie MMO (OVA1)

Dr. Stone (Ep. 7)

Re: ZERO- Start life in another world- (Heb. 15)

Darling on FRANXX (Ap. 6)

Subtitles:

Rise of the Shield Hero (Ep. 1)

Haiku !! (S03E10)

So I’m a spider, so what? (Heb. 1)

Attack on Titan (S03 E54)

Black Clover (Ep. 100)

Hunter x Hunter (Ap. 131)

ODDTAXI (Ep. 1)

Jujutsu Kaisen (Ep. 1)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Ep. 65)

Stadium: Sudachi Stadium

Saturday, August 7 at 2:15 pm PTD (not available in the Video on Demand section)

Biggest in Japan: “Hitomi” Florin Inspirational Story (Largest in Japan: “Hitomi” Florin Inspirational Story)

Right here Flor «Hittomy Acosta, Describes how an Argentine anime-fan singer-songwriter devotes his life to enriching anime through arts such as song and dance. This dedication and passion for Japanese animation took her to various stages in Asia and Japanese television and gained recognition from her idols.

Stadium: Heim Stadium

Saturday, August 7 at 11:45 p.m. It will air in the Video on Demand section at 2:00 p.m.

Draw with Sekkyoku and XP-PEN (Draw with Sekkyoku and XP-PEN)

A special master class with a famous artist செக்கியோகு It will teach you how to use XP-Pen tablets designed for professional results. In addition, participants in the group will be given a tablet.

Stadium: Heim Stadium

Saturday, August 7 at 2:45 p.m. It will air in the Video on Demand section at 6:00 p.m..

Create a manga outside of Japan (Create a manga outside of Japan)

From the beginning, the conference focused on the life and work of the team members, such as the process of creating the manga, turning points, editorial pressure and creative influences. Sergio H.D.S. Yes Tony Torres.

Stadium: Heim Stadium

Saturday, August 7 at 4:30 p.m.

It will air in the Video on Demand section at 6:00 p.m..

Panels and content in Japanese will be subtitled in Spanish

Oki-chan returns with a Japanese vegetable sculpture

Level: Crunchroll level

Thursday, August 5 11:30 a.m. -12:45 p.m.

Sakugan Panel & Premier (ed. Canon Amane, Takayuki Punahashi)

Level: Crunchroll level

Thursday, August 5 from 12:45 to 2:00 p.m.D.

“The World’s Greatest Killer” (ft. Tamura Masaboomi, Takayama Katsuhiko, Motonaka Satoshi)

Level: Crunchroll level

Thursday, August 5 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“ORIENT” (staff and cast members)

Level: Crunchroll level

Thursday, August 5 at 6.30pm -6.45 p.m.

Resero: Conversation with the voice actor

Level: Crunchroll level

Friday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

From sound to voice: a sign of “your eternity.”

Level: Crunchroll level

Friday, August 6 from 2pm to 3:15 pm P.T.D.

Rise of the Shield Hero »Season 2: The Party of the Earth Special Speech (ft. Assamese Seto, Rina Hidaka, Awakeless Commentators de Guito Ishikawa)

Level: Crunchroll level

Friday, August 6 from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Interior Dish 2 with restaurant to another world

Level: Crunchroll level

Friday, August 6 from 4:00 pm to 4:45 pm P.T.D.

A look inside “The Night Beyond the Trikorn Window”

Level: Crunchroll level

Saturday, August 7 at 10:00 a.m. -10: 45 a.m. P.T.D.

Introducing a new Gadagova animation: “In Land of Leadale” (ft Masayuki Yanase, Yuki Mugai, Kosuke Arai and special host)

Level: Crunchroll level

Saturday, August 7 at 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. P.T.D.

Black Clover: Look back at Asta’s journey

Level: Crunchroll level

Saturday, August 7 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“My next life as a villain: All roads lead to destruction!” X ”(ft. Maya Uchida & Sumir Usaka)

Level: Crunchroll level

Saturday, August 7 from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

A conversation with the cast and crew behind “Series Kensouki: Spirit Chronicles”

Level: Crunchroll level

Saturday, August 7, from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Xperia Yuji Itadori de Jujutsu Kaisen (ed. Junya Enoki)

Level: Crunchroll level

Saturday, August 7, from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.