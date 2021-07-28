Imprisonment in Sydney extended by one month

Sydney residents have to handle themselves patiently and face up to a month in jail, local officials announced Wednesday, citing numerous contaminants and low vaccination rates so far. Australia’s largest city was originally scheduled to end its five-week lockout on July 30, but restrictions were extended to four weeks until August 28.

«I realize what we’re asking people for the next four weeks, but make sure we can return as soon as possible because we want to protect our community.New South Wales Premier Gladys Perezglian explained. “People need to behave well at all times. Do not reduce your securityShe pleaded.

In Melbourne, on the other hand, he was released from prison on Tuesday after two weeks. “Perseverance and hard workSaid Victoria Premier Dan Andrews.

Australia, which was largely saved by the first waves of the epidemic, is now plagued by a highly contagious delta variant, especially since only 13% of the 25 million population is vaccinated.