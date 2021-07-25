WhatsApp: How to share photos and videos without the word ‘forward’ | Android | iOS | IPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | USA | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nnda | nnni | Information

Share Currently an instant messaging app with over two billion users worldwide, they send texts, photos, videos, gifs, audios, word documents, excel, pdf, etc. every second. Additionally, the above application owned by Facebook allows you to share these multimedia files with other contacts, but he or she will know that you sent it from another chat. Want to know how to send an item without anyone knowing? Continue reading the note.

If you think you can’t send a photo or video without the annoying word ‘forward’ appearing above, we apologize for the mistake you made. Share Provides the opportunity to do this without the need to install additional applications that occupy storage space on your smartphone.

Messaging is a tool that came out in 2018 that restricts cybercriminals from sending a large number of their fraudulent messages, which are considered fraudulent or fake news. Even if it turns out to be a nuisance, it is a function that can store your personal data so that you are not subject to the criminal system of phishing. If you know this, follow the steps on your Android or Apple iOS mobile.

How to forward photos or videos without anyone knowing

Enter the conversation that sent you photos, videos or any document. Now, press and hold the file until it is shaded.

Then, press the three vertical dots on the top right and select ‘Share’.

Done, select and send a contact now. This word does not appear because you do not suspect that it is a forwarded message.

It is important to clarify that the word ‘forward’ will appear when you press the arrow pointing to the right after shading a file.

Problems with WhatsApp? Do you want to report it? If you have any problem, you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can make the same request from your iPhone through a dedicated service for iOS.

Now, if you want to make a general query, you can use this to fill out the form Link. In addition to your region code, you must place your phone number there and then write your message after identifying yourself.