The day before graduating as a lawyer the young man loses his mother and moves into networks | Trends | Trends | Spain | Colombia | Mexico | nnda nnrt | Viral

Jul 24, 2021 0 Comments
Roxana Alcaras, a young woman from Buenos Aires, , Received a hard blow one day for being awarded his law degree. As mentioned in the title, this woman lost her beloved mother, a Paraguayan.

Tragically, Algaras shared what happened to his followers on the professional network. . Its Mail, With a photo of him next to his father, soon went viral.

I lost my mom the day before I got my law degree. Yesterday I buried her, and then I presented myself, and they said those words to me, ‘I wanted to hear for years that you are a lawyer,’ but that was not the case. This is one of the pillars of my life, “said Tariq al-Hashimi, the party’s secretary general.

Similarly, he said he felt “enormous pain.” “My mother, wherever you are, I hope you are proud. We are moving forward with Dad, ”he added in his message.

Many users expressed their condolences and their congratulations to the young lady and her father. “I hope your mom is proud of you in every way,” said one of those internet users.

As you can read in your account, Alcaraz studied law at the University of Buenos Aires (UPA), And has worked for a law firm called Farage & Corals for over 3 years.

