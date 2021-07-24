Sexual harassment: Two famous American chefs have to pay $ 600,000

The first charges brought against Mario Patali by four women in 2017 were that the chef, who is of Italian descent and a well-known figure in gastronomy in the United States, was forced to retire from his career.

Mario Patali was in contact with another famous chef, Joe Bastianic, at several restaurants, and they joined the P&P Hospitality Group. Both men, who have long been acclaimed for cooking TV shows, had the look of one of the temples of Italian food and gastronomy in New York, in partnership with the local ownership of the Italian Channel.

“P&P, Badali and Bastianich must pay at least 20, 000 600,000 to at least 20 former employees, review all training units in all P&P group restaurants and submit half-yearly reports to the Attorney General’s Office to ensure compliance with the agreement,” Lydia James said in a statement. Wrote.

The facts are related to Italian restaurants in New York, Paphos, Luba and Del Posto, which are now closed.

“Badali and Bastianich have been allowed to create an intolerable work environment and allow inappropriate shameful behavior in any organization,” Ledidia James accused.

According to the lawyer who released the agreement signed by the parties, “more than 20 employees were subjected to hostile work environment in which female and male employees were subjected to sexual harassment by Patali, restaurant managers and other colleagues.” According to the agreement, the attorney’s office, which described the facts, concluded that Patali had “sexually harassed an employee in Luba” with explicit comments and gestures, and showed an employee a pornographic video.

“Between 2016 and 2019, many employees saw or personally experienced unwanted sexual advancements, inappropriate touches and sexual comments from managers and co-workers, and many employees were touched, hugged and / or forcibly embraced by male colleagues,” says Lydia James.