Drivers are afraid to overtake the London e-Brix

The London e-Brix, which competed between 2015 and 2016, has returned to the Formula e calendar this season with a new layout. The Excel London Circuit has been replaced by the Patterson Park Round, which passes through a somewhat named exhibition center, the first in the history of electrical ethics.

The FIA ​​made the decision after initial simulations revealed that the two London races were identical to sprints. To reduce the total power supplied to 48 kW To diversify strategies. But according to Formula E drivers, this decision does not preclude the species from migrating.

In addition to the energy reduction, it is not correspondingly large Antonio Felix da Costa, Excel London’s route is also isolated by the Portuguese. Do not encourage overtaking too slowly as there are too many needles and obstacles. “I think we don’t need the race“, Explained to the world champion Motorsport.com. “[Il sera] It is very difficult to overtake and there will not be much energy management beyond that. I’m not here to tell you what the FIA ​​should or should not do, but the reduction could have been greater. “

Delivered in March 2019, Excel London Round was replaced before entering its first service. The first two corners have been made slower, the series of harpins in the second field has been redesigned and most of the third field has been remodeled. But according to the pilots, the third edition should see daylight for next season.

Jean-Eric Vergne, Significantly rounded “Decay” In the Puebla e-Brix, there are no soft words towards the London layout. According to the dual champion of discipline, it is “Formula E is very narrow, so it’s very difficult to overtake. The path needs to be changed, so there are possibilities that we can overtake. For now, it is almost impossible to overtake.”

Sam Baird, the current chairman of the table, added: “Even saving more energy, I don’t think the round offers a lot of overtaking opportunities. We need to make some changes in the coming years to increase the chances of overtaking. For now, it may be difficult to see where you are ahead in the dry season.”