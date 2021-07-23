Home Entertainment Intel raises its annual forecast

Intel raises its annual forecast

Jul 23, 2021 0 Comments
Intel raises its annual forecast

(Photo: 123 RF)

US semiconductor company Intel (INDC) on Thursday released its annual forecast for its quarterly results that exceeded expectations.

“Digitalization of all products accelerates, creating a huge growth opportunity for our business and our customers, our core business and emerging businesses,” said Intel Managing Director Pat Kelsinger in a statement. He took over as chairman of the company earlier this year.

The group expects full-year revenue of $ 77.6 billion (US $), up from US $ 77 billion previously, and adjusted revenue to US $ 4.80 (US $) a share compared to the previous US $ 4.60.

In the second quarter, its revenue stagnated to $ 19.6 billion compared to the same period in 2020.

The group recorded a net profit of US $ 5.1 billion, which is almost constant. Reported on a per share basis, excluding specialty items, the profit reached $ 1.28, higher than the $ 1.06 expected by analysts.

Manufacturers of computers and other electronics have seen the demand for their products explode in the early days of the epidemic with the proliferation of telecommunications and home entertainment, driven by microchips.

Other industries, such as the automobile, also need it for their products, which are now electronically loaded and currently unable to obtain it.

To meet growing demand, Intel announced plans in March to invest $ 20 billion in two new plants in Arizona.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Intel, which faces competition from DSMC and Samsung in particular, is in talks to buy Global Foundries in a $ 30 billion deal to boost production.

READ  Jeremy Clarkson pokes fun at A-level exams chaos as he boasts about receiving a C and 2Us

Intel’s title lost 1.9% on electronic transactions after the close of the New York Stock Exchange.

You May Also Like

"Summer is already quiet and we want it to stay that way."

“Summer is already quiet and we want it to stay that way.”

Le groupe a dégagé un bénéfice net de 5,1 milliards de dollars, quasi stable.

Intel, driven by the demand for chips, raises expectations

Netflix lost nearly half a million subscribers on Dictoc and YouTube

Le cinéma avait retrouvé son public depuis la reprise

There is no health pass at L’Eagle Cinema, which avoids reducing its room to 49 seats.

Democrat Congressman marks Bezos suburban flight with SPACE TOURISM tax calls - RT USA News

Democrat Congressman marks Bezos suburban flight with SPACE TOURISM tax calls – RT USA News

La saison 4 de Wynonna Earp date et heure de sortie sur Netflix

Netflix – Winona Airb release date and time on L’Observator de Troy 4th season

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *