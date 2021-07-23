In London, Burberry unveiled its new store concept on Sloan Street

Translator



Paul Kabilan Posted on







July 22, 2021



Burberry opens its new concept Primary On Sloan Street in London. Over the next twelve months, the British label will open three more stores under this new layout: Plaza 66 in Shanghai, Rs. Saint-Honor, Paris and Bond Street in London.

Burberry

Burberry CEO Marco Copetti describes the new boutique as “a firm expression of everything that makes the Burberry world: reliability, courage, quality and uncompromising creativity”. According to him, this is a “luxurious and very British device”.

Designed in collaboration with architect Vincenzo de Cட்டte d’Ivoire, the shop distorts the classics from the rules and transforms the brutal elements with luxurious materials to create a modern atmosphere.

New Primary There are displays and billets with different textures from concrete to porcelain to glossy results. The brown, black, white and red of the famous Burberry tiles are also “on display throughout the store”, this stage is “reconsidered” on reflective ceilings.

The floor is lit by “glowing walls that inspire an art gallery” and offers the latest collections. At the entrance, the free-standing square location displays seasonal products – currently the new Olympia bag model.

A full range of accessories are offered on glass display cases and glowing shelves. Explicit partitions “create an intimate atmosphere while maintaining an open feeling”.

With light fixtures and sliding panels, you can also admire Burberry’s signature moat castle in a special place.

On the first floor, dedicated to women’s fashion, the glossy white is softened by a burberry brown carpet. A gradual architectural island attracts attention.

The second floor is dedicated to men’s ready-made garments and is covered with a full white terrace. Organized in small groups to “emphasize the architectural asymmetry of the space” the space is furnished with specially designed sculptural elements.