Viruses 15,000 years old have been discovered in the melting of Tibetan glaciers

True horror movies begin like this: U.S. researchers discover viruses 15,000 years old in the ice of a melting Tibetan glacier. Ohio State University experts examined ice samples from Gulia’s ice cap and found that 28 of the 33 virus strains found had not previously been confronted by science – Cicens Alert writes.

A PMC Microbium Published in a scientific journal Study According to these viruses, they had a good time in the most extreme situation. The most common of these are the bacteriophages that attack the methylobacterium bacteria, the former being involved in the methane cycle of ice. There is no evidence yet for a virus that is particularly dangerous to humans – but that does not make sense

In the future, they will not be able to find such things that are permanently attached to the frozen layers, and they are now slowly beginning to thaw.

The viruses now being discovered often come from dust coming from the ground, which reinforces the notion that most of the contaminants accumulated in the ice are dust from the ground.

According to experts, the melting of glaciers and glaciers and permanently frozen soil is complicated for two reasons: on the one hand, the methane and carbon dioxide it emits accelerates climate change, and on the other, viruses and bacteria may come to light.