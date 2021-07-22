Netflix lost nearly half a million subscribers on Dictoc and YouTube

Netflix reports that it lost 430,000 subscribers in North America in the second quarter of 2021. First in the streaming claims that this bleeding is the cause of the Covit-19 infection and the competition of applications such as YouTube and Dictoc. Despite slowing growth, Netflix now has 206 million customers worldwide.

Netflix has released its quarterly results for the second quarter of 2021. Managed by the US team Attract 1.5 million additional subscribers During. Netflix thus surpassed the target of one million additional subscribers. Netflix now has 206 million customers worldwide. As a reminder, the service surpassed 200 million by the beginning of 2021.

Unfortunately, Netflix has lost subscribers in North America. In the second quarter of the year, 430,000 Americans were deported The streaming service, Netflix reveals. “We’ve kept those 10 years as soft as silk. We’re a little nervous now.”Netflix CEO Reid Hastings said at a meeting with shareholders.

Also read: Netflix launches video games, which are free for subscribers

Netflix blames loss of subscribers to Govit-19, YouTube and Dictoc

Netflix is ​​responsible for this wave of disconnection The economic crisis Covit-19 is caused by infection. “It’s really coming to a screeching halt. For us, it’s creating some short-term turmoil in business trends.”Spencer Newman, CFO of Netflix, explains. Many American families affected by the crisis have resigned themselves to cancel their subscriptions.

In parallel, Production of original content, Netflix’s real development engine, has been shut down following health measures. Despite this setback, the service hopes to add new products to the Netflix list in the second half of 2021. “It is difficult to predict the future of Covid-19 and its variants, but so far with the good performance of the products, we are confident.”, Netflix promises in its quarterly report.

The team believes it too Competition from entertainment apps like YouTube and TikTok Increased over time. “In a race to delight consumers around the world, we continue to compete for screen time with a number of companies, such as YouTube, Epic Games and Dictoc (to name a few)., Netflix improvement. Interestingly, the company did not mention Disney + among its main competitors. Netflix hopes to gain 3.5 million additional subscribers worldwide in the third quarter of 2021.