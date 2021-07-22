Discover Katsushika Hokusai’s art at the British Museum from September 30

For the first time, The British Museum Katsushika Hokusai, a renowned artist of Japanese descent, will be the organizer of the exhibition. A privileged opportunity to seize a talent that transcends Japanese borders and continues to feel its influence within the arts.

After the great artist Kutsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) achieved the feat of drawing maps, The British Museum Wants to dedicate an exhibition to him according to his talent. From September 30, 2021 to January 30, 2022, his last 103 works will be on public display for the first time. Kutsushika Hokusai: The best picture book of all. This series adds thousands of items already held outside of Japan, making it one of the most important collections outside of Japan.

Unlimited influence

Although his name is not known to everyone, he is the artist behind it. ” Big wave One of the most recognizable and reproduced works of all time. He is considered one of the greatest artists of the time, and in his 70 years of life has produced 3,000 color prints, illustrations for nearly 200 books, several hundred drawings and less than 1,000 paintings. The look of his works has further inspired many 19th century European painters and designers such as Vincent van Gogh.

An exhibition highlighting the last moments of his life

At the age of 80, Kutsushika is said to have undertaken a project entitled “Hokusai”. The best picture book of all “The idea was to give free rein to his imagination to represent the overall vignettes of ancient India, ancient China and nature. However, his series could never have been imagined and would have been set aside for a decade. Reappeared, after which it became the owner of the British Museum.

About ten examples of a talented designer are now available Site British Museum. But to immerse yourself in the context of time by soaking in the spot, you can pre-order your tickets Here.