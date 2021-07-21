Second quarter loss | United Airlines is making a comeback in aviation

(New York) American airline United Airlines has been plagued by an epidemic and continues to lose money in the second quarter, but is optimistic about the months to thank for the resurgence in aviation.

The company expects to post pre-tax adjusted profits for the second half of the year, especially with the gradual return of business travel at the end of the summer, a press release on Tuesday explains.

Delta does not seem to care much about the rapid spread of the variance and expects full revenue to meet demand by 2023.

To prepare for this, the company put together the largest lineup in its history at the end of June: the 200 Boeing 737 Max and 70 Airbus A321 Neo.

Meanwhile, United Airlines lost another $ 434 million from April to June.

However, the company drastically reduced its losses compared to the second quarter of 2020 (1.6 billion), and traffic in the United States was very low after the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Since then, with the vaccine campaign in the country and the gradual reopening of tourist sites, Americans have regained a taste for travel and are gradually recalling flights.

At the same time, international travel and business travel “accelerated faster than expected,” the United Nations said in a statement.

United’s revenue quadrupled to $ 5.47 billion last year.

However, this is 52% less than the same period in 2019.

Total revenue for available seat and kilometer travel has dropped by 11% compared to 2019, while the company has significantly reduced its operating costs.

“Based on current trends,” United expects the airline-specific metric to pick up again in the third quarter.

Delta and American Airlines also improved their funding slightly in the second quarter by purchasing airline tickets in the United States last week.