Nicaragua | Daniel Ortega will compete for the fourth time

(Managua) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, a senior official of his party, promised on Monday that the arrests of rivals have increased ahead of the November 7 presidential election, which will be the fourth attempt in a row.

Daniel Ortega, 75, will be the candidate for the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN, left), Deputy and Parliamentary spokesman Gustavo Boras told state television.

Success is guaranteed, the party says

“The Sandinista Front with Daniel, our candidate for November 7, and our comrade (….) The undeniable victory of November 7”, Mr.e The year of the victory of the Sandinista revolution in Central America.

On July 19, 1979, the victory of the FSLN’s left – wing guerrillas led to the ouster of dictator Anastasio Somosa.

Official submission of applications will take place from July 28 to August 2. The President of Nicaraguan has not yet spoken publicly.

Six competing candidates in custody

Gustavo Boras’ announcement 26 protesters have been arrested or placed under house arrest, including six presidential candidates.

Among them, Christiana Zamoro, 67, the state’s fiercest opponent, overthrew Daniel Ortega in the election, the daughter of former President Violeta Zamoro (1990-1996).

Photo Indi Ogon, Agencies France-Press Archives Christian Zamoro.

The Nicaraguan president confirms that the arrested enemies are not “candidates” or “politicians” but “criminals” who seek to overthrow him with US financial aid.

He first became the chairman of the ruling party as a result of the 1979 revolution. Ortega was elected president in 1984. He was re-elected in 2007 and then formally re-elected.

The biggest net strike against the opposition

The broad web against the opposition provoked an international outcry. Daniel Ortega has been accused of defying his influence and wanting to ensure the field is open for a fourth time.

Nicaragua was rocked in 2018 by a protest demanding the resignation of the head of state and his wife, who have been accused by their opponents of establishing a “dictatorship” marked by corruption and solidarity.

A violent repression killed 328 people, hundreds of enemies were imprisoned and more than 100,000 Nicaraguans were deported.