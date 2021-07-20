Covid-19: Paris strikes London over isolation of travelers returning from France

The tone between Paris and London is increasing over the anti-Covid 19 measures taken on the other side of the channel. The UK has decided to isolate people from France, Due to fears of beta variation. Something on the French side is scary. “The decision of the British authorities to impose this compulsory isolation on the French is not politically motivated, it is politically motivated, in our opinion, an exaggeration,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told the Council of Ministers.

He said the French government was “absolutely out of the door” on possible interactions, indicating that Paris was in touch with London on the matter. The British government was surprised on Friday by announcing that travelers, including British residents, who have spent at least ten days in France, should adhere to an isolation following their arrival, even though they have been fully vaccinated against Covit-19.

Consistency of cases

This made it an exception for France’s “Orange” countries, such as Italy or Spain, where travelers do not have to isolate their first arrival on Monday. London justified the decision by saying that “cases of the beta variant first identified in South Africa are still pending in France.” Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beyonc காலை on Monday morning highlighted the very low circulation of the beta variant, emphasizing that it was “not entirely scientifically established”, “while it is the delta variant, it is of greater concern to us now”.

