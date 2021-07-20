Home Top News Covid-19: Paris strikes London over isolation of travelers returning from France

Covid-19: Paris strikes London over isolation of travelers returning from France

Jul 20, 2021 0 Comments
Covid-19: Paris strikes London over isolation of travelers returning from France

The tone between Paris and London is increasing over the anti-Covid 19 measures taken on the other side of the channel. The UK has decided to isolate people from France, Due to fears of beta variation. Something on the French side is scary. “The decision of the British authorities to impose this compulsory isolation on the French is not politically motivated, it is politically motivated, in our opinion, an exaggeration,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told the Council of Ministers.

He said the French government was “absolutely out of the door” on possible interactions, indicating that Paris was in touch with London on the matter. The British government was surprised on Friday by announcing that travelers, including British residents, who have spent at least ten days in France, should adhere to an isolation following their arrival, even though they have been fully vaccinated against Covit-19.

Read more – Covid 19: Fully Vaccinated Foreigners Can Come to the UK Soon Without Isolation

Consistency of cases

This made it an exception for France’s “Orange” countries, such as Italy or Spain, where travelers do not have to isolate their first arrival on Monday. London justified the decision by saying that “cases of the beta variant first identified in South Africa are still pending in France.” Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beyonc காலை on Monday morning highlighted the very low circulation of the beta variant, emphasizing that it was “not entirely scientifically established”, “while it is the delta variant, it is of greater concern to us now”.

READ  Senate panel passes legislation requiring campaigns to report foreign electoral aid

Read more – UK re-establishes isolation for returning travelers from Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca

You May Also Like

Australie-France samedi dernier à Brisbane.

Australia’s red card against France has been revoked, accusing Blues of simulation

A stone was thrown from the Australian city of Carcassonne

A stone was thrown from the Australian city of Carcassonne

The Retro Fashion Trend of 1950s Dress And 1920s Dress

The American University won the right to impose the vaccine on students

The American University won the right to impose the vaccine on students

Scientists say the Great Barrier Reef outlook is "very bad"

Scientists say the Great Barrier Reef outlook is “very bad”

Who will collect the loot? 30 tons of Venezuelan gold trapped in London in a surprising legal battle

Who will collect the loot? 30 tons of Venezuelan gold trapped in London in a surprising legal battle

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *