COMPTOIR DES VOYAGES – 2 Senior Sales Consultants North America M / F – CDI – (Paris or Good) | Discounts

Travel counter, An expert in the tailor’s immersive journey for more than 30 years, expects to support the strong growth of its agencies in Paris or Nice:



2 experienced sales consultants

North America M / F

Open positions based on Paris or Nice

Sales is at the heart of your work …

Our mission is to sell trips tailored to our customers. Good knowledge of United States (Especially Florida) and Canada Necessary. KnowledgeAlaska, Hawaii Or some Bahamas That would be a plus.

Your customers are individual travelers looking for genuine advice, customization and reliability. You will manage their tailor travel plans from A to Z.

You can contact our customers by branch and phone, through our website or through our video conferencing studios. Your business acumen, your good personal skills, your listening skills and your interest in travel will be the key to your success!

Profile:

Are you interested, business minded and have a taste for challenges?

Do you have a sense of communication and customer satisfaction?

Are you organized, tough, autonomous and able to make decisions?

Are you versatile and want to work as a team?

Do you realize the values ​​of responsible and determined travel promoted by Comptoir des Voyages?

Do you have a good knowledge of North America who have traveled / lived there and have 2/3 years experience in tourism?

So join us in the fast growing area and bring all your extra values ​​into it!

conditions:

Based on our agencies in Paris and / or Nice, CDI will soon be available.

Salary: According to the profile between 30K 40 and 40K: All-inclusive: Incentive based on basic salary + group variation + first year to 2 to 3 months salary + personal variable (ENVOL program then business performance bonus).

Additional benefits : 60% closed at DR € 8.80; Mutual and futures insurance is 85%, ie the remaining 19.92 € / regardless of family structure.

To apply, please send us your CV, application file and card letter via our recruitment page :: Click here