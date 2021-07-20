Home Top News COMPTOIR DES VOYAGES – 2 Senior Sales Consultants North America M / F – CDI – (Paris or Good) | Discounts

COMPTOIR DES VOYAGES – 2 Senior Sales Consultants North America M / F – CDI – (Paris or Good) | Discounts

Jul 20, 2021 0 Comments
COMPTOIR DES VOYAGES - 2 Senior Sales Consultants North America M / F - CDI - (Paris or Good) | Discounts
Company Website:www.comptoir.fr/

Travel counter, An expert in the tailor’s immersive journey for more than 30 years, expects to support the strong growth of its agencies in Paris or Nice:


2 experienced sales consultants
North America M / F

Open positions based on Paris or Nice

Sales is at the heart of your work …

Our mission is to sell trips tailored to our customers. Good knowledge of United States (Especially Florida) and Canada Necessary. KnowledgeAlaska, Hawaii Or some Bahamas That would be a plus.
Your customers are individual travelers looking for genuine advice, customization and reliability. You will manage their tailor travel plans from A to Z.
You can contact our customers by branch and phone, through our website or through our video conferencing studios. Your business acumen, your good personal skills, your listening skills and your interest in travel will be the key to your success!

Profile:

Are you interested, business minded and have a taste for challenges?
Do you have a sense of communication and customer satisfaction?
Are you organized, tough, autonomous and able to make decisions?
Are you versatile and want to work as a team?
Do you realize the values ​​of responsible and determined travel promoted by Comptoir des Voyages?
Do you have a good knowledge of North America who have traveled / lived there and have 2/3 years experience in tourism?

So join us in the fast growing area and bring all your extra values ​​into it!

conditions:

Based on our agencies in Paris and / or Nice, CDI will soon be available.

READ  Two new packages for Australia | NBA

Salary: According to the profile between 30K 40 and 40K: All-inclusive: Incentive based on basic salary + group variation + first year to 2 to 3 months salary + personal variable (ENVOL program then business performance bonus).

Additional benefits : 60% closed at DR € 8.80; Mutual and futures insurance is 85%, ie the remaining 19.92 € / regardless of family structure.

To apply, please send us your CV, application file and card letter via our recruitment page :: Click here

You May Also Like

Sports | Euro: At the end of Italy's misery, London is waiting for the other finalist

Sports | Euro: At the end of Italy’s misery, London is waiting for the other finalist

Brisbane (Australia) hosts the 2032 Summer Olympics

Brisbane (Australia) hosts the 2032 Summer Olympics

Against Australia, a good win to end the tour

Against Australia, a good win to end the tour

Photo d

London and Paris announce that they are “strengthening” their cooperation against illegal immigration

Nicaragua | Daniel Ortega will compete for the fourth time

Nicaragua | Daniel Ortega will compete for the fourth time

Covid-19: Paris strikes London over isolation of travelers returning from France

Covid-19: Paris strikes London over isolation of travelers returning from France

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *