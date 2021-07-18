Home World மில்லியன் 300 million will be allocated to victims of natural disasters in Germany

Jul 18, 2021 0 Comments
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholes plans to provide 300 million euros in aid to flood victims.

The politician said this in an interview with the publication, according to a Ukrainform reporter Sunday film.

“A national program of strength is needed. At Wednesday’s government meeting, I would like to put two cases on the table. First, emergency aid: over 300 million euros was needed during the last floods; probably the same now. We need to lay the groundwork for a reconstruction plan in place, ”said Scholes, adding that” billions of euros “should be set aside for this from previous similar catastrophic experiences.

According to the minister, who is the candidate for the presidency of the Social Democratic Party, the citizens “must now come together as a nation to help the flood victims quickly, generously and unofficially.”

According to Scholes, first aid from the federal government is due in July. To help Construction This may take some time, but the first installment should not go beyond the end of the year.

The finance minister and deputy minister clarified that the central government does not need to take new loans to help with the floods and the available funds will be adequate.

The Finance Minister said that the central government also plans to reduce the tax burden on the victims.

At this time, as announced by Ukrinform 156 people are known to have been affected by the catastrophic floods, Which struck primarily in the west of Germany.

This number will increase and rescuers will have no doubt. It is currently not possible to calculate material damage.

Photo: D.P.A.

