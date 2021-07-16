WhatsApp bans 2 million Indian accounts for unauthorized use of total news feature | WhatsApp closes 20 lakh Indian accounts in a month!

According to new IT rules released by the federal government four months ago, social media companies are subject to certain restrictions. Accordingly, these companies are required to appoint a Complaints Officer and submit a monthly report in accordance with the rules, including information about the original news producer. In it, the Central Government is required to submit information on the complaints they have received and the action they have taken. WhatsApp, the news app, has submitted its report on the background of the rule, which says that 20 lakh Indian accounts have been closed in a month.

WhatsApp’s report for the period from May 15 to June 15 has been submitted, from which this information has come to light. According to the report, a total of 345 complaints were received on WhatsApp between May 15 and June 15. This includes account closure, technical issues, information about WhatsApp and security concerns. Based on these complaints, WhatsApp has closed a total of 63 accounts.

WhatsApp, meanwhile, said most of the 2 lakh accounts that were closed were automatically closed by the company without any user complaints. The report said that WhatsApp has closed a total of 8 lakh accounts worldwide, including 2 lakh in India.

About 95 per cent of the closed accounts were found to be misusing the total news facility. This is why action was taken on these accounts. The number of accounts to be closed has increased significantly since 2019. WhatsApp has made major changes to its internal security system, which has led to an increase in account closures.

