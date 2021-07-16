After the United States, the “black widow” sets out to capture France

The new Marvel spin-off, in which Scarlett Johansson becomes Natasha Romanoff, a Russian killer superhero, captivates the French audience.

Marvel Studios’ new film, Black widow, Spurred the French box office, with its first week of direct presence with more than 900,000 viewers, according to the CPO box office.

The new Marvel spin-off, in which Scarlett Johansson became Natasha Romanoff, a Russian killer superhero, attracted 909,000 viewers. Cruella Disney’s top spot in the previous two weeks.

Black widow It made a splash at the US box office last week, grossing $ 80 million between Friday and Sunday, a record since the outbreak began, according to figures released Monday by a specialized company.

“Unprecedented” statistics

The film grossed $ 60 million via the paid streaming site Disney + and $ 78 million internationally, for a total of $ 8,218 million. And the film has not yet started airing in China. According to the press Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s announcement of its streaming revenue after the first weekend was “unprecedented”.

Introduction to Celebrities 101 Ptolemaids It is now in third place, with 218,466 additional viewers. Animated film The Croats 2: A New Era Comes in second place with 500,697 entries. Two films competing in Cannes made it into the top 10: Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven’s provocative thriller with Virginia Ephraim, attracted 111,255 viewers (6th place), and Annette, Leos Carax, 98,478 (8e).

Box office for the week of July 7 to July 19: