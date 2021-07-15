Home Top News 200 small houses will be built for the homeless

Jul 15, 2021 0 Comments
To provide a better restoration solution for the homeless, the Salvation Army in London has decided to launch a large and ambitious project to build mini-houses.

To bring these small things together, the charity has partnered with the Citizen UK organization and property developer Hill Group Housing It offers a certain comfort.

The latter has a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, but also a bedroom.

Photo credit: Salvation Army

Despite being small, these mini-houses are highly organized and benefit from optimal space, but also from a system that promotes energy savings.

Operating costs should not exceed 6 euros per week.

Photo credit: Salvation Army

Photo credit: Salvation Army

The first model was unveiled on June 28, 2021 at the Historic Center in the British capital, next to Westminster Abbey.

Photo credit: Salvation Army

Photo credit: Salvation Army

The Salvation Army does not want to stop there because it plans to build a further 199 Homeless Sleep warm.

However, for the project to be successful, the association must obtain the necessary building permits from the Municipality of London.

« We need the government and local authorities to issue a building permit for housing, especially since ministers have missed the goal of providing housing for people who have been sleeping around. ”, Cadre Drew McCombe of the Salvation Army announced.

