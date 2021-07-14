Windows 10 improves overall KB50004237 security

Redmond is testing the KB5004237 update with Windows 10 Insiders on beta and release preview channels. Now one after passing the tests Update Overall For all versions of Windows 10.

What’s New in Windows 10 Patch KB50004237

The KB5004237 patch builds version of Windows 10 in 2004, 20H2, and 21H1 19041.1110, 19042.1110 and 19042.1110, respectively. This link includes the following improvements:

Fixed an issue that made printing difficult on some printers. This problem affects many products and models, but primarily receipt or label printers connected via a USB port.

Configuration support removed PerformTicketSignature Permanently enable application mode for CVE-2020-17049. For additional information and steps on enabling full security on domain controller servers, see Kerberos S4U conversion deployment management for CVE-2020-17049.

Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption protection added CVE-2021-33757. For more information, see KB5004605.

Fixed a vulnerability where key update tokens were not highly encrypted. This issue will allow tokens to be reused until the token expires or is renewed. For more information on this issue, see CVE-2021-33779.

