Quick’s parent company launches restaurants to compete with Belga KFC and Belgian – La Libre Eco

Jul 14, 2021 0 Comments
The QSRP fast food group opened the first restaurant of its new concept, Chick & Cheese, in Liege on Wednesday. Four more fast food companies specializing in fried chicken are expected to open by the end of this year. The group, which includes Quick and Burger King, has been targeting 38 branches for a long time.

Chick & Cheese focuses on crispy chicken products that combine with “original sauces” that are often cheese based. So this chain is fishing in the same segment where the American chicken fast food chain KFC is also active.

