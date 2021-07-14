Quick’s parent company launches restaurants to compete with Belga KFC and Belgian – La Libre Eco

The QSRP fast food group opened the first restaurant of its new concept, Chick & Cheese, in Liege on Wednesday. Four more fast food companies specializing in fried chicken are expected to open by the end of this year. The group, which includes Quick and Burger King, has been targeting 38 branches for a long time.

Chick & Cheese focuses on crispy chicken products that combine with “original sauces” that are often cheese based. So this chain is fishing in the same segment where the American chicken fast food chain KFC is also active.

Abbreviated QSRP for Quick Service Restaurant Site, mainly seeks to grow the chain quickly through owners and local partnerships. After being set up at the center of the league, he said in a press release that Horn and Mons should be followed in the fall. Charleroy and Brussels will be added by the end of this year. Next year, Antwerp will host its first restaurant in the north of the country.

50 jobs by the end of 2021

By the end of 2024, QSRP and the owner want to open 38 restaurants across the country. They want to open multiple restaurants in one place. In Bergen, for example, QSRP’s taco concept O’Docos is located on the same site as a Chick & Cheese. In the end, Chick & Cheese should have restaurants all over Penelope. Each restaurant will create about ten jobs. By the end of this year, there will already be 50 jobs.

Charis Investment Fund QSRP last year. The group has nearly a thousand restaurants and about 6,000 employees in Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Italy, Poland, Germany and Austria. The company is owned by Quick Owner and American Burger King. Other chains in its portfolio include O’Docos, Nordic and Co! Fish.

According to Time, Quick’s parent company also plans to open fifteen new O’Docos in the coming years, mainly in Flanders with cities such as Alst, Hazelt and Michelin. There are already about fifty branches. In addition to the current 50 restaurants, Burger King is expected to add about 10 restaurants a year in the coming years. Will continue soon, but there will be no new restaurants at this time, QSRP CEO Alessandro Brito told the business newspaper.