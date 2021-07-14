Opportunities for the best July on the record after Flash Floats

With some parts of London receiving 24 hours more rain than average for the entire month, bookmaker Coral is now making up for the July discrepancies in July, 1-2 months after recordings began.

The average monthly rainfall in July is 44.5 mm, with some areas receiving almost 48 mm.

“Many parts of the UK escaped with a dry Monday, but the capital has experienced some of the heaviest rains so far, meaning this month is going to go on book records like Wet July after a remarkable 24 hours,” said Harry Aitkenhead of Coral.

Coral did not enter the record books as the hottest in the UK until July 5-4, and now a heat wave is expected.

“Given the unpredictability of the UK weather, there is every chance that this month will be our hottest July, with temperatures expected to rise by the middle of this month,” Aitkenhead added.