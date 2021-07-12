Home Sports MLP: Major League Baseball announces all-star game changes

Jul 12, 2021 0 Comments
Denver – The San Francisco Giants’ Buster Posey was named national starter by Philadelphia Bliss wide receiver J.T. Realmudo will change.

St. Louis Cardinals receiver Yadier Molina has been selected for the 10th time this mid-season as he is one of 10 alternatives announced Saturday.

A few hours later, he announced that he would not be attending the event. Eventually he was replaced by Milwaukee Brewers wide receiver Omar Nervas, who will make his first appearance.

Molina was voted on a player ballot, and she will make up for the loss of Posey, who was placed on the injured list on Friday.

After suffering a deformed anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against Marlins on Saturday, Braves fielder Ronald Aquina will also be out of the all-star game. Aquina, who will be replaced by third paceman Manny Machado, will undergo surgery and will miss the season.

Major Baseball has announced that Los Angeles Dodgers offfielder Mookie Bets has been injured and should be avoided. Yet he played for nine sets on Friday night.

Kansas City Royals second baseman Wit Merryfield and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also voted by player vote. They will replace Astros players Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.

This will be Merryfield’s second choice as Anderson, the 2019 hit champion of the United States, will compete for the first time.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrome wanted to rest in the second half of this season. Dickrom, who averaged 1.08, suffered some injuries in the first half of the campaign.

The commissioner’s office decided to select Washington National’s Max Scherzer, Dodgers’ Walker Buhler, Mets’ Tijuan Walker and Brewers’ Freddie Perralda to join the national pitch staff. Mets manager Luis Rojas and Brewers manager Craig Counsel said their pitcher would be added on Friday.

This is Scherzer’s eighth choice for the All-Star Game.

Major Baseball Dodgers added third baseman Justin Turner to the Nationals squad. Oakland athlete Pitcher Chris Posit and Tampa Bay Race second pacer Joey Wendl have been added to the U.S. list.

Astros offfielder Michael Brandley and San Diego Patterson pitcher U Darwish have been ruled out due to injury.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber, Los Angeles all-fielder Mike Trout and Nationals offfielder Kyle Schwartz have previously retired from their respective teams due to injury.

Giants pitcher Kevin Kawsman and Browers pitcher Brandon Woodruff are active in the game, but have a start with their squad on Sunday.

Astros relief Ryan Presley will be missed due to paternity leave.

